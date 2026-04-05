Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.3077.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Insider Transactions at Sysco

Institutional Trading of Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its position in Sysco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Sysco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sysco this week:

Sysco Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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