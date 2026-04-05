Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.3077.
SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sysco
Insider Transactions at Sysco
Institutional Trading of Sysco
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its position in Sysco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Sysco News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sysco this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile endorsement — Jim Cramer called the Jetro acquisition “superb,” highlighting strategic logic (expanded wholesale footprint, complementary customers) that supports long‑term revenue/margin upside. Jim Cramer Says “For Sysco, the Jetro Acquisition’s Superb”
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and screeners view SYY as oversold and a potential dip‑buy, arguing recent weakness offers notable upside if execution on the deal and cost synergies materialize. Sysco and Estée Lauder Are the 2 Most Oversold S&P 500 Stocks. Should You Buy the Dip?
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal announcement: Sysco is acquiring Jetro/Restaurant Depot for about $29B, a strategic move into a faster‑growing, higher‑margin channel that meaningfully reshapes the company’s mix. Deal Dispatch: McCormick, Unilever Merge, Sysco Acquires Jetro Restaurant Depot For $29 Billion, QVC Considers Bankruptcy
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS trimmed its price target from $95 to $90 but kept a buy rating, signaling conviction in the long‑term thesis while acknowledging execution/valuation risk. UBS Lowers Price Target on Sysco
- Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim also lowered its target from $95 to $90 but maintained a buy rating, reflecting similar mixed analyst views. Guggenheim Lowers Target on Sysco
- Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage is mixed — some outlets urge reconsideration after the share‑price slide, while others note conflicted analyst views on consumer/foodservice names including Sysco. Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Sysco (SYY)
- Negative Sentiment: Wall Street nervousness: coverage highlights that the $29.1B price tag, step‑up in debt and potential near‑term leverage spike are driving the stock’s sharp drop and the negative market reaction. Sysco Just Announced a $29.1 Billion Acquisition and Wall Street Is Nervous. Can a 3% Dividend Sweeten the Deal?
- Negative Sentiment: Executive turnover: Sysco’s EVP & Chief Information & Digital Officer resigned, adding short‑term execution risk during an integration period. Sysco Announces Resignation of Chief Information and Digital Officer
- Negative Sentiment: Citi lowered its target despite calling the deal “accretive,” reflecting concerns about valuation, financing and near‑term returns that pressure sentiment. Citi lowers Sysco (SYY) target despite “accretive” deal outlook
Sysco Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.
Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.
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