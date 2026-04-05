Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $126.80 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,618 shares of company stock worth $907,855. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Qualcomm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.