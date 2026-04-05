6,565 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $198.00 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $221.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.79 and a 200 day moving average of $163.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total value of $10,128,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 712,800 shares in the company, valued at $138,832,056. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Earl E. Congdon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $4,903,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,162,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,055,222.69. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,134 shares of company stock worth $15,640,132. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $217.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

Further Reading

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