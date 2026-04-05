S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.53.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $431.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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