Westwood Wealth Management Makes New Investment in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $18,429,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $3,182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,986.78. This represents a 13.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $397,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,728. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,281 shares of company stock worth $4,239,080. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on AZZ in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AZZ from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.15. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $141.18.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.97 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

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