Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $357.88 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.07 and a 12-month high of $590.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.00 and its 200 day moving average is $421.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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