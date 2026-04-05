Kelleher Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.42 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $50.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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