Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Tesla by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $51,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Positive Sentiment: China demand pickup — China‑made EV shipments rose ~8.7% in March, signaling improving momentum in Tesla’s largest market. Read More.

China demand pickup — China‑made EV shipments rose ~8.7% in March, signaling improving momentum in Tesla’s largest market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Japan expansion — Tesla plans to double down in Japan (targeting ~60 stores) to chase top imported‑car position, a growth avenue outside core markets. Read More.

Japan expansion — Tesla plans to double down in Japan (targeting ~60 stores) to chase top imported‑car position, a growth avenue outside core markets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX IPO narrative — A potential SpaceX IPO is resurfacing merger/partnership chatter that could influence investor sentiment, but it’s a longer‑dated, narrative‑driven factor rather than an immediate catalyst for Tesla’s fundamentals. Read More.

SpaceX IPO narrative — A potential SpaceX IPO is resurfacing merger/partnership chatter that could influence investor sentiment, but it’s a longer‑dated, narrative‑driven factor rather than an immediate catalyst for Tesla’s fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Software/AI progress — FSD v14.3 is in employee beta and Tesla continues to pitch AI/robotics (Optimus/Cybercab) as future growth levers; meaningful monetization remains uncertain and farther out. Read More.

Software/AI progress — FSD v14.3 is in employee beta and Tesla continues to pitch AI/robotics (Optimus/Cybercab) as future growth levers; meaningful monetization remains uncertain and farther out. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Delivery miss & inventory build — Q1 deliveries (358,023) missed consensus; production outpaced deliveries by ~50k units, prompting concerns about softer demand, potential markdowns and near‑term margin pressure. This is the primary reason the shares moved lower. Read More.

Delivery miss & inventory build — Q1 deliveries (358,023) missed consensus; production outpaced deliveries by ~50k units, prompting concerns about softer demand, potential markdowns and near‑term margin pressure. This is the primary reason the shares moved lower. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Energy storage slowdown — Energy storage deployments (reported 8.8 GWh) fell short of expectations and declined sequentially, testing Tesla’s diversification narrative and cash‑generation hopes. Read More.

Energy storage slowdown — Energy storage deployments (reported 8.8 GWh) fell short of expectations and declined sequentially, testing Tesla’s diversification narrative and cash‑generation hopes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts & sentiment hit — Multiple firms (Goldman, Truist, Baird and others) trimmed price targets and tone after the delivery report, increasing near‑term downside risk as estimates are reworked. Read More.

Analyst cuts & sentiment hit — Multiple firms (Goldman, Truist, Baird and others) trimmed price targets and tone after the delivery report, increasing near‑term downside risk as estimates are reworked. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Capex & execution concerns — Barclays flagged rising capex needs as Tesla pivots toward AI, robotics and autonomy, which could mean higher capital intensity and pressure on free cash flow. Read More.

Capex & execution concerns — Barclays flagged rising capex needs as Tesla pivots toward AI, robotics and autonomy, which could mean higher capital intensity and pressure on free cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Leases & earnings risk — A returning wave of lease returns and used‑vehicle supply could weigh on used prices and upcoming earnings, per industry commentary. Read More.

Leases & earnings risk — A returning wave of lease returns and used‑vehicle supply could weigh on used prices and upcoming earnings, per industry commentary. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & workforce shrink — A Tesla director disclosed a ~$9.27M share sale and reports show the Texas factory workforce shrank ~22% in 2025, both raising questions about demand/execution near term. Read More.

Tesla Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $360.59 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 333.88, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $520.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.