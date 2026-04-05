Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 34,757 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oracle Stock Down 0.0%
ORCL opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.91.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle
Insider Activity
In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Trending Headlines about Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform on ORCL with a $319 price target, citing Oracle’s solid quarterly results and protection from software disruption as reasons to expect upside. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Well Protected from AI Disruption on Software: Bernstein
- Positive Sentiment: Recent results showed unusually strong fundamentals (first quarter in 15 years with >20% organic revenue and non‑GAAP EPS growth), and analysts highlight accelerating cloud/AI revenue conversion — a clear growth narrative for investors focusing on long‑term AI/cloud adoption. Oracle: Building Immunity To ‘SaaSpocalypse’ As It Lives Up To Its AI Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle is rolling out AI products (e.g., NetSuite Restaurant Operations) and redirecting costs toward AI/data center expansion; analysts say layoffs will produce near‑term cost savings that can fund growth investments. These actions can improve margins if execution holds. Oracle Targets Restaurant Industry With New AI Back Office Solution
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle reports a huge backlog (>$500B cited in recent pieces), giving revenue visibility — but multiple reports flag that free cash flow hasn’t yet materialized at the same scale, creating a timing risk between contracted revenue and owner economics. Investors should watch backlog monetization and cash conversion. Oracle: The AI Backlog Is Real — The Cash Flow Isn’t (Yet)
- Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the recent 50–60% selloff may be overdone given accelerating AI traction; that view provides a potential upside case but depends on execution and financing. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Is Down 50%. The Selloff Looks Overdone as AI Momentum Builds
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class actions have been filed for the June–Dec 2025 period and law firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs ahead of April deadlines — increased legal risk and potential liability can weigh on the stock. Deadline Soon: Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Shareholders Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz
- Negative Sentiment: Massive layoffs (reports of up to ~30,000 roles) and negative coverage about how cuts were handled (some employees notified by email) are creating reputational and execution risks; a TipRanks/NY Post piece also flagged controversy over simultaneous H‑1B/foreign‑worker filings, which may spur additional headlines and regulatory scrutiny. Oracle (ORCL) Draws Fire after Laying Off Thousands While Filing for Foreign Workers
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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