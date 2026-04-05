Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 34,757 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Stock Down 0.0%

ORCL opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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