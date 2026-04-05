RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.81 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 414.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,116 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.59.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.