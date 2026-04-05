Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 32,287 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,287 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3,046.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $74.00 price target on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,999.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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