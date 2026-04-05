Pullen Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.1% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. St. Clair Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. HBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $323.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The company has a market capitalization of $560.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Further Reading

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