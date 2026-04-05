Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys 49,240 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 578.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,240 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,618,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,775,000 after buying an additional 4,468,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,924,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,391,398,000 after buying an additional 1,253,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,220,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,336,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,390,000 after acquiring an additional 253,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,839,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,081,000 after acquiring an additional 224,746 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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