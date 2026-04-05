Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $5.48 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,317.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,393.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,186.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $518.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting ASML

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein/SocGen reiterated an Outperform and raised ASML’s price target to $1,971, citing strong secular demand from AI, DRAM capacity builds and ASML’s dominant lithography position — this supports upside expectations for longer-term revenue and margins. Article Title

Bernstein/SocGen reiterated an Outperform and raised ASML’s price target to $1,971, citing strong secular demand from AI, DRAM capacity builds and ASML’s dominant lithography position — this supports upside expectations for longer-term revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a Buy rating on ASML, reinforcing sell-side conviction that ASML can benefit from continued capital spending in advanced chips. This helps institutional demand and investor confidence. Article Title

JPMorgan reiterated a Buy rating on ASML, reinforcing sell-side conviction that ASML can benefit from continued capital spending in advanced chips. This helps institutional demand and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Billionaire Steve Cohen (and his fund) is reported to be buying ASML, signaling high-net-worth/institutional investor interest which can boost sentiment and liquidity for the stock. Article Title

Billionaire Steve Cohen (and his fund) is reported to be buying ASML, signaling high-net-worth/institutional investor interest which can boost sentiment and liquidity for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo) note recent volatility and investor attention; useful for retail flows but not new fundamental news. Watch volumes and options activity for short-term moves. Article Title

Coverage pieces and trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo) note recent volatility and investor attention; useful for retail flows but not new fundamental news. Watch volumes and options activity for short-term moves. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports a cross-party U.S. proposal to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China — ASML is likely among the most affected given its EUV tools used in leading-edge processes; potential restrictions could hit future revenue and delay Chinese demand. Article Title

Reuters reports a cross-party U.S. proposal to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China — ASML is likely among the most affected given its EUV tools used in leading-edge processes; potential restrictions could hit future revenue and delay Chinese demand. Negative Sentiment: Barron’s highlights a specific House bill that would ban more chipmaking equipment shipments to China and names ASML as one of the companies that would feel the most pain if enacted — legislative risk increases geopolitical uncertainty and near-term revenue risk. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,482.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.