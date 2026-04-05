JB Capital LLC Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

JB Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 93,623 shares valued at $35,728,508. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $366.24 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.11 and its 200 day moving average is $299.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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