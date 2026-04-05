JB Capital LLC Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

JB Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Micron is ramping production to supply NVIDIA’s next‑gen Vera Rubin systems, directly tying MU to near‑term AI server demand and potential revenue upside. Micron Technology (MU) Ramping Up Production For NVDA’s Next-Gen Vera Rubin Systems
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt and other analysts remain bullish (consensus price targets materially above current levels), supporting upside expectations if AI demand sustains. Rosenblatt Bullish on Micron Technology (MU) Amid Strong Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators and some strategists are pitching MU as a “buy the pullback” AI‑storage play, arguing the recent drop is fear‑driven rather than fundamentals‑driven. Micron Stock and Sandisk Retreat. Why This Wall Street Firm Says to Buy the Pullback.
- Positive Sentiment: Top analysts have highlighted multi‑year AI upside for MU, and high‑profile investors adding exposure has supported confidence in the sector’s growth runway. Top Analyst Calls Micron Stock (MU) a “Top Pick,” Sees Multi-Year AI Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term speculative pieces debate whether MU can reach trillion‑dollar scale by 2030; useful for context but not immediate catalysts. Will Micron Be a Trillion-Dollar Company By 2030?
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation narratives: some bullish pieces call MU “cheap” on multiples but warn the company must prove structural tailwinds vs. cyclical memory cycles. Prediction: This Memory Supercycle Growth Stock Could 3X by 2030
- Negative Sentiment: Citi cut its price target citing DDR5 DRAM softness and risk from Google’s TurboQuant memory‑compression tech; that note triggered a notable pullback. Micron Drops 6% After Citi’s Price Target Cut: 3 Reasons Bears and Bulls Are Both Right
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage changes: Erste downgraded MU from buy to hold, adding near‑term analyst caution that can weigh on sentiment. Finviz
- Negative Sentiment: Tech‑sector headwinds (e.g., commodity/oil moves and broader market rotations) have pressured chip names, creating volatility risk for MU despite solid fundamentals. Oil Surge Shakes Markets As Tech Slips
Insider Transactions at Micron Technology
Micron Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MU opened at $366.24 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.11 and its 200 day moving average is $299.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.60.
Micron Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.71.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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