Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 29,433 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,433 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,018,671,000 after buying an additional 156,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,264,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of COF opened at $181.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 65,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,717 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

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Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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