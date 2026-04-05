Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, United Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $602.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $621.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

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