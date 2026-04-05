Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,478,458,000 after buying an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,890,000 after buying an additional 3,007,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,284,704,000 after buying an additional 325,255 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chevron Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CVX opened at $198.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,139,597 shares of company stock valued at $204,771,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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