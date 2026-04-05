Trust Investment Advisors Sells 2,936 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% in the third quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 88,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,627,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $227.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $214.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.66 and a 200-day moving average of $188.49. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $236.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.76, for a total value of $1,977,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,343.36. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Greer Woodruff sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $287,937.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,933. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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