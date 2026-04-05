Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Okta by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Okta by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Okta

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Insider Transactions at Okta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $146,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,023.58. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 23,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,812,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,475.56. The trade was a 84.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,365 shares of company stock worth $5,686,338. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

View Our Latest Report on Okta

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $80.19 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.77 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Okta had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.