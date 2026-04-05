Bank of Nova Scotia (The) Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$1.10 (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

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Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.0%

BNS opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 12.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1832 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. The bank combines a domestic Canadian franchise with an extensive international presence to serve customers across multiple markets.

Scotiabank’s core activities include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and global transaction banking.

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