Tran Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 3.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $32,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 28.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,751.4% in the third quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,368,000 after acquiring an additional 251,701 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,087.75 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $969.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,217.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,287.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,541.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,825.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.54.

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Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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