Nvwm LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.3% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $337,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About SPDR Gold Shares

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $429.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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