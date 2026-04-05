Insider Selling: Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) EVP Sells $1,584,000.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,678,400. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $547.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.89 and a 12-month high of $612.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.04.

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Powell Industries shares are scheduled to split on Monday, April 6th. The 3-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, April 5th.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $251.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.34 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on POWL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Texas Capital raised Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POWL

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 12,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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