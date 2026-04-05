The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on April 28th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$97.64 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$62.57 and a 1 year high of C$106.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.15. The company has a market cap of C$120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

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About Bank of Nova Scotia

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Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

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