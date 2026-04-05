The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on April 28th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$97.64 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$62.57 and a 1 year high of C$106.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.15. The company has a market cap of C$120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
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