Critical Comparison: Cantor Equity Partners II (CEPT) and Its Peers

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners II to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners II N/A -0.43% 0.01% Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors -267.15% -334.51% -54.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners II 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors 486 232 200 3 1.70

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cantor Equity Partners II currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.72%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 251.77%. Given Cantor Equity Partners II’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners II has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners II N/A $20,000.00 -57.79 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors $37.90 million -$37.43 million 68.61

Cantor Equity Partners II’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners II. Cantor Equity Partners II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Cantor Equity Partners II Company Profile

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Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY

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