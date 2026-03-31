Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 25.1%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,238,138 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 26th total of 989,832 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,432 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRFFF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Fibra Danhos has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

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About Fibra Danhos

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Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) is a Mexican real estate investment trust that specializes in the development, ownership and management of commercial real estate assets. Established in 2013 through a sponsorship agreement with Grupo Danhos, the company has positioned itself as a leading player in the Mexican market by focusing on the retail, office and mixed-use sectors. It pursues a strategy of acquiring high-quality land parcels, financing development projects and overseeing long-term property operations.

The trust’s portfolio is concentrated primarily in Mexico City and its metropolitan area, where it owns and operates several marquee shopping centers, office towers and urban mixed-use complexes.

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