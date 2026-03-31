Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 15,641 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Newmont by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 53.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 26.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Newmont Stock Up 0.8%

Newmont stock opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,020. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.