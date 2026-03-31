GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Update

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,851 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 26th total of 28,027 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of ICLTF stock opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.61.

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GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

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GreenFirst Forest Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ICLTF) is a Canadian integrated forest products company that specializes in the production of high-yield wood fibre. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company owns and operates two chemi-thermomechanical pulp (CTMP) mills located in Baie-Comeau, Quebec and Grand Falls, New Brunswick. GreenFirst converts spruce, fir and pine logs and chips into CTMP, a versatile pulp product prized for its strength, bulk and brightness.

GreenFirst’s core product—high-yield pulp—is used primarily as a reinforcing and bulk-enhancing fibre in tissue and towel papers, folding boxboard and printing and writing papers.

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