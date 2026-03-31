Refined Wealth Management Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 10.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $558.28 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $604.81 and its 200-day moving average is $609.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

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Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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