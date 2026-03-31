Comparing Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) & Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City Ih and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City Ih -8.51% -9.60% -1.99% Royal Caribbean Cruises 23.80% 45.06% 10.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Studio City Ih and Royal Caribbean Cruises”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City Ih $694.57 million 0.93 -$64.30 million ($0.31) -9.88 Royal Caribbean Cruises $17.94 billion 4.06 $4.27 billion $15.61 17.22

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City Ih. Studio City Ih is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Caribbean Cruises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Studio City Ih has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Studio City Ih shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Studio City Ih and Royal Caribbean Cruises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City Ih 1 0 0 0 1.00 Royal Caribbean Cruises 0 4 17 1 2.86

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus target price of $353.30, suggesting a potential upside of 31.41%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than Studio City Ih.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Studio City Ih on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Studio City Ih

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Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of MCO Cotai Investments Limited.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

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