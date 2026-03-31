Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 654.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,795 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $72,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,405.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96,170 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 970.6% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Netflix News

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Susquehanna upgraded Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.55.

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Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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