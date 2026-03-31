Short Interest in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM) Rises By 17.8%

Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,604 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 26th total of 20,884 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.80. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $40.40.

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Institutional Trading of Global X Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,091,000.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

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