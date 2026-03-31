Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $1.21, Zacks reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 251.91% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s conference call:

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Margins and profitability improved materially — Q4 gross margin expanded 640 basis points to 44.3% and Lulus reported its third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA (Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $2.6M), narrowing full-year adjusted EBITDA loss to -$1.2M.

— Q4 gross margin expanded 640 basis points to 44.3% and Lulus reported its third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA (Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $2.6M), narrowing full-year adjusted EBITDA loss to -$1.2M. Wholesale and distribution are scaling — wholesale revenue grew triple-digit (2025 up ~143%), Lulus expanded to nine major retail partners and announced nationwide Nordstrom distribution plus an Amazon storefront to broaden reach and drive profitable wholesale volume.

— wholesale revenue grew triple-digit (2025 up ~143%), Lulus expanded to nine major retail partners and announced nationwide Nordstrom distribution plus an Amazon storefront to broaden reach and drive profitable wholesale volume. Top-line pressure persists with full-year net revenue down 11% (Q4 down 5%) driven by a 15% decline in total orders, and management expects Q1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be negative as it works through slower-moving inventory and ramps marketing for spring.

Top-line pressure persists with full-year net revenue down 11% (Q4 down 5%) driven by a 15% decline in total orders, and management expects Q1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be negative as it works through slower-moving inventory and ramps marketing for spring. Company is actively resetting casual and footwear (owned SKU count and on-hand inventory down ~17% and ~39%, respectively) while cutting operating expenses (~12% y/y) and expects category stabilization and revenue improvement in the back half of 2026.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

NASDAQ LVLU traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 7,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVLU. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

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Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, Inc is a publicly traded e-commerce apparel retailer that specializes in women’s fashion. Headquartered in Chico, California, the company operates under the “Lulus” brand, offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear and accessories designed to meet the trends and needs of a diverse female audience. Since completing its initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LVLU, Lulu’s has focused on expanding its direct-to-consumer business model and enhancing its online platform to drive global reach.

The company’s core product portfolio includes dresses, tops, denim, swimwear, jumpsuits and outerwear, complemented by a range of shoes, jewelry and handbags.

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