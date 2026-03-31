Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,805 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 26th total of 30,889 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,650 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

FLRG stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. 2,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,597. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $262.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.87.

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Institutional Trading of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,645,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,807,000 after purchasing an additional 258,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 233,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected by four factors – value, quality, low volatility, and momentum. FLRG was launched on Sep 15, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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