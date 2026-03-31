WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,458 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 26th total of 48,337 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 38,040.1% during the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,503,000 after buying an additional 1,023,660 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,451,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 240.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter.

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WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.2%

DHS stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,368. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has a one year low of $85.68 and a one year high of $114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Dividend Index with market capitalizations of at least $200 million and average daily trading volumes of at least $200,000 for the prior three months are ranked by dividend yield.

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