Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

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Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $441.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 829.58%.The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,134,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,101 shares in the last quarter. Kotler Kevin bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,282,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small‐molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company’s pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non‐melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI‐50002, a topical agent in late‐stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI‐50003 for common wart resolution; ATI‐1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI‐450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

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