Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 43.98% and a negative net margin of 17.71%.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of Big Rock Brewery stock remained flat at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Rock Brewery has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.05.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

About Big Rock Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Big Rock Brewery Inc (OTCMKTS: BRBMF) is a Canadian-based craft brewing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1985 by Alvin C. Adolph, it was one of the first independent breweries to introduce craft-style beer to Western Canada. The company operates its primary brewing and packaging facility in Calgary, where it produces a diverse portfolio of beer brands, including ales, lagers, seasonal specialties and limited-release products designed to appeal to both domestic and international consumers.

In addition to its branded beer offerings, Big Rock Brewery provides contract brewing and private-label packaging services to third-party beverage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.