Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCKGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 294,894 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 26th total of 369,568 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock remained flat at $23.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUCK. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,534,000. Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,601 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 204,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 81,984 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.