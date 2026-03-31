Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 294,894 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 26th total of 369,568 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Performance
Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock remained flat at $23.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $24.71.
Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF
Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
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