Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 294,894 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 26th total of 369,568 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock remained flat at $23.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

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Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUCK. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,534,000. Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,601 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 204,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 81,984 shares in the last quarter.

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The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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