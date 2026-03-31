VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,293,080 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 26th total of 1,519,296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,758 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $0.95.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 216,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.29. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. On average, analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation medicines for central nervous system disorders. Incorporated in Delaware in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, VistaGen applies advanced human pluripotent stem cell technologies to accelerate drug candidate validation and optimization. The company’s core focus is on addressing unmet medical needs in major depressive disorder, neuropathic pain and dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead candidate, AV-101, is an oral prodrug designed to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission via the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor pathway, with clinical programs targeting major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.

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