Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,833,602 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 26th total of 5,694,412 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,524,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.85. 597,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.82. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.01.

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Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 251 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 254 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Texas Capital raised Wynn Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

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Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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