HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.2660. Approximately 330,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,027,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPK. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

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HighPeak Energy Stock Down 9.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $866.07 million, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.63.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

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