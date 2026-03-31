Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 363,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 155,182 shares.The stock last traded at $20.43 and had previously closed at $20.41.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,833.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $712,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 653,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,199,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,247,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 82,864 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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