Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:STG) Decreases By 14.4%

Sunlands Technology Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,001 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 26th total of 2,337 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of STG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185. Sunlands Technology Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 44.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
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About Sunlands Technology Group
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) is a provider of online education services in China, specializing in live and on-demand classes for students across a range of age groups and exam preparations. Through its digital platform, the company delivers interactive lessons, practice exercises and progress tracking to support K-12 after-school courses, national college entrance exam (Gaokao) prep and professional qualification tests.
The company’s offerings include live streaming lectures led by qualified instructors, recorded course content, AI-driven diagnostic tools and personalized study plans.
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