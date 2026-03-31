Short Interest in ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Drops By 15.0%

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,947,623 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 26th total of 2,290,573 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,199,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ZenaTech Stock Up 9.4%

NASDAQ:ZENA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 946,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. ZenaTech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 14.26.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZenaTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZenaTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZenaTech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZENA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZenaTech during the second quarter worth $53,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ZenaTech in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in ZenaTech in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in ZenaTech in the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

About ZenaTech

(Get Free Report)

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

Further Reading

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