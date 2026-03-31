Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.8990. Approximately 13,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 216,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UXIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $4.50 target price on shares of Uxin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Uxin in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uxin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

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Uxin Stock Up 0.9%

Uxin Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited is a China-based online and offline used car e-commerce platform that connects vehicle buyers and sellers through an integrated digital marketplace. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a network of physical used-car malls alongside its proprietary online platform, enabling customers to browse, inspect and purchase pre-owned vehicles with transparency and convenience.

The company’s core business activities encompass sourcing, quality assurance and distribution of used vehicles.

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