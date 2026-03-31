First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,228 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 26th total of 41,199 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFV. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IFV traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $27.98.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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