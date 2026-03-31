First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 741,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 512,371 shares.The stock last traded at $91.80 and had previously closed at $91.87.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

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First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 492.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

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First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

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