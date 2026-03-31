Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.5950, with a volume of 550735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enviri in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Enviri alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enviri

Enviri Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. Enviri’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enviri by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enviri by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enviri by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Inc (NYSE: NVRI) is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.