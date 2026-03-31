SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 1,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEGXF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Report on SEGXF
SEGRO Price Performance
About SEGRO
SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.
The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.